Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has introduced the bipartisan Trade Review Act of 2025, aiming to reestablish congressional oversight of President Trump’s use of tariff powers. The bill would limit the president’s ability to impose tariffs unilaterally, requiring congressional approval for future trade actions that could affect consumers and businesses.

Co-sponsored by Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and others, the legislation follows the Senate’s recent approval of Klobuchar’s bipartisan resolution, alongside Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA), to repeal tariffs on Canadian imports.

Supporters of the bill argue that Trump’s trade moves could cost U.S. households nearly $4,000 each. Klobuchar criticized the unpredictability of the current approach: “The erratic way these tariffs have been announced, unannounced, and re-announced has made it difficult for families and businesses to plan for the future,” she said. “This bill would bring stability back to trade policy by making sure these decisions get a second look.”

Senators Move to Rein in Trump’s Tariff Powers