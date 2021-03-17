Senate Hearing Highlights Role of Ag in Mitigating Climate Change

Agricultural industry members recently testified at a Senate hearing about the value that farming can provide in addressing climate concerns. Members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry heard from producers about climate efforts already underway within the industry. The hearing, Farmers and Foresters: Opportunities to Lead in Tackling Climate Change, addressed ways agriculture can continue contributing to climate efforts.

“The climate crisis might seem insurmountable, but our farmers and foresters are an important part of the solution. Right now, sustainable practices on farms and forests are helping producers cut down on their emissions and pull carbon out of the air and store it in the soil, roots, and trees. The foundation of this vision is the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act,” said Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow. “This is common-sense legislation to establish a structure at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help farmers, foresters, and others implement climate-smart practices and tap into new economic opportunities.”

Several individuals representing members of the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) provided testimony during the Senate hearing. FACA had previously compiled a list of more than 40 recommendations to help guide federal climate policy moving forward. Recommendations have included incentive-based solutions that are based on scientific evidence that can be implemented across the industry. Significant points of discussion during the Senate hearing were the development of solutions that are bipartisan in nature and will support the climate achievements already performed within the industry.

“Building upon the solid foundation of voluntary stewardship investments and practices, such as those in the Farm Bill, we look forward to working with policymakers to further advance successful sustainable practices in U.S. agriculture,” said Stefanie Smallhouse, Arizona cattle rancher and president of the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation. “We want to be responsible stewards of the resources we will pass to the next generation, while feeding and clothing people, fueling a nation and promoting vibrant communities.”

