Senate Farm Bill Framework Receiving Industry Support

The Senate Republican-drafted farm bill framework is reportedly “answering the call for a farmer-focused farm bill.” U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, unveiled a five-year farm bill proposal on Tuesday. The framework aims to modernize the farm safety net, increase funding for agricultural trade, and invest in rural development. It also seeks to enhance crop insurance affordability and strengthen conservation programs.

Boozman emphasized the need for a bipartisan approach to address the challenges faced by farmers and ensure the passage of a comprehensive farm bill this year. The proposal has garnered positive responses from various agricultural organizations.

Keeff Felty, President of the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG), praised Boozman’s effort to protect crop insurance and include policies that NAWG supports. He emphasized the importance of the farm bill for food security, conservation, and supporting farmers. Felty urged for a bipartisan bill to be signed into law this year.

The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives President Chuck Conner also commended Boozman’s proposal for its significant investments in farmers and rural communities. Conner expressed hope for a bipartisan effort to finalize the farm bill.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) welcomed the framework, highlighting its focus on protecting the U.S. cattle herd from foreign diseases and supporting voluntary conservation programs. NCBA President Mark Eisele called it a positive step forward and urged the Senate to follow Boozman’s lead.

The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance (SCFBA) praised the farm bill framework for its investments in specialty crops, which are crucial for American agriculture and public health. The SCFBA called for further bipartisan cooperation to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crop growers.

Gregg Doud, President of the National Milk Producers Federation, highlighted the proposal’s support for dairy farmers, including updates to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety net and other dairy priorities. Doud stressed the need for a bipartisan bill to provide stability for farmers.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West