Senate Bill 628, authored by California State Senator Shannon Grove, failed to advance in the state senate’s Labor, Public Employment, and Retirement Committee. The bill sought to establish a tax credit aimed at offsetting overtime wage costs for farmers, addressing the unintended consequences of California’s 2016 agricultural overtime law. This law, while designed to benefit farm workers, reportedly led to reduced working hours and income, prompting concerns from agricultural employers and employees alike.

The failure of SB 628 comes at a time when U.S. farm bankruptcies are on the rise, with California leading the nation. According to reports from the University of California, Berkeley, and the U.S. Courts, financial struggles have intensified for many farmers due to labor costs, market fluctuations, and broader economic challenges. These bankruptcies highlight the difficult balance between labor protections and economic sustainability in the agricultural sector.

The debate surrounding SB 628 reflects ongoing tensions in California’s farming industry, where legislative efforts to support workers often intersect with concerns about business viability. Advocates argue that tax relief for farmers could mitigate financial strain, while opponents contend that protecting workers’ rights should remain a priority. As farm bankruptcies continue to rise, policymakers and industry leaders face the challenge of finding solutions that address both agricultural labor needs and the economic realities of farming operations.

Senate Bill 628 Fails to Advance in Committee