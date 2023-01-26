The leadership of the Senate Agriculture Committee Wednesday announced a set of farm bill hearings. Senators Debbie Stabenow and John Boozman will hold the first hearing on February 1, titled. “Farm Bill 2023: Trade and Horticulture.” The hearings will focus on the trade and horticulture titles of the farm bill. The first hearing will include testimony from USDA’s Alexis Taylor, Jenny Lester Moffitt, and USAID’s Sarah Charles.

In a joint statement, Stabenow and Boozman say, “This is the first of many hearings the Committee has planned as we gear up for the 2023 Farm Bill,” adding, “We are both looking forward to a collaborative process, working with all Senators to deliver a strong Farm Bill.”

The duo announced three other upcoming hearings: February 9 on Commodity Programs, Crop Insurance and Credit, February 16 on Nutrition Programs, and March 1 on Conservation and Forestry Programs. All hearings will be held in the committee’s hearing room.

Senate Ag Plans Hearings on Farm Bill Trade and Horticulture Titles

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.