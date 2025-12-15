A Conversation with “the Ag Meter”, Nick Papagni

Stephen Pistoresi

On a recent episode of The AgNet New Hour, “the Ag Meter” host, Nick Papagni sat down with Stephen Pistoresi, General Manager of Farm Solutions for the SEMIOS Group, to discuss innovative pest management solutions for California agriculture. Pistoresi, a Central Valley native and former standout pitcher at San Joaquin Memorial and Cal Berkeley, now brings his competitive drive to helping growers protect crops more efficiently and sustainably.

The conversation highlighted SEMIOS’ pheromone-based mating disruption technology and the company’s hands-on approach to supporting growers year-round.

A Busy Time of Year for SEMIOS and Growers

As Pistoresi explained, the period leading into the holidays is one of the busiest times of the year for SEMIOS. From a sales and operational standpoint, the company is operating at full speed, much like the rest of the agricultural industry.

Industry conferences play a major role during this season, including the Almond Conference, where SEMIOS will have its entire sales team present alongside the AgWorld team in a unified booth. These events allow SEMIOS to reconnect with growers face-to-face, strengthening relationships and having meaningful conversations that go beyond business alone.

SEMIOS Pheromone Technology Helps California Growers Manage Pests

Who Is the SEMIOS Group?

SEMIOS has been serving California growers for many years and is widely recognized across the West Coast. The company is especially known for its Pheromone mating disruption products, which are used across nearly all major tree crops in California.

SEMIOS takes a full-service approach, combining innovative products with experienced people and dedicated field service teams. Technicians work directly in orchards and vineyards, handling installation, monitoring, and maintenance. This commitment ensures systems function properly and deliver consistent results throughout the growing season.

How Pheromone Mating Disruption Works

Pistoresi explained that pest management remains one of the most pressing challenges for growers. SEMIOS’ pheromone technology is designed to help manage pests in a way that is sustainable, effective, and financially practical.

The mating disruption systems target key pests such as navel orangeworm, California red scale, codling moth, and vine mealybug—pests that affect a wide range of California’s perennial specialty crops.

By releasing pheromones into the orchard or vineyard, male insects become confused and are unable to locate females. When pests cannot successfully mate, populations decline, reducing crop damage and overall pest pressure.

A System That Works All Season Long

Unlike traditional spray programs, SEMIOS pheromone systems are installed before the season begins and remain active throughout the year. Aerosol devices are placed in trees or vines at a per-acre rate and emit pheromones consistently, particularly during periods of peak pest activity.

Once installed, the system requires no daily management from the grower. Pistoresi described it as a dependable solution that works continuously in the background, allowing farmers to focus on the many other challenges they face each day.

SEMIOS field service teams remain involved year-round, from January through December, checking systems, maintaining equipment, and responding to customer needs. This same level of support extends to SEMIOS’ other technologies, including irrigation automation and control through its partnership with WiseConn.

Installation Timing and Seasonal Planning

Installation timing varies slightly by crop, but Pistoresi noted that SEMIOS generally begins pheromone installations in early January. Crews remain active through the end of March and into April, depending on weather conditions. Growers can expect to see SEMIOS teams working across their acres throughout the winter and early spring.

How Growers Can Learn More

Growers interested in SEMIOS pheromone technology can visit semios.com, where they will find contact information and a chat feature to connect directly with the team. Pistoresi also encouraged growers to speak with others in their network, noting that many farmers already have firsthand experience with SEMIOS products.

Listeners can also reach out to The Ag Meter (nick@agnetmedia.com), as host Nick Papagni can help connect growers directly with the SEMIOS team.

A Proven Technology With Growing Adoption

As the conversation concluded, Pistoresi reflected on how pheromone mating disruption technology continues to gain adoption across California. While the science has been around for years, awareness and understanding continue to grow as more farmers see reliable, consistent results.

For Pistoresi, the work goes beyond technology. Growing up in the Central Valley and remaining closely connected to agriculture, he sees his role at SEMIOS as a way to support growers and contribute to an industry that defines the region.