Seedlings to Start in February for Spring Vegetables

Which seedlings you should start this month for your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Tomato Seedlings

Even though February is cold in most parts of the country, it is time to begin thinking about the garden. And, the time to start sowing seeds.

There are lots of garden vegetables that don’t mind a touch of frost here and there. Broccoli is one of them. Brussel Sprouts, too. Seeds started now will provide an early autumn harvest. Start Cabbage next to the Broccoli and they will be ready for transplanting at the same time. Spinach seedlings can also be planted in February and transplanted out in the garden as soon as the soil is workable. Potatoes will also tolerate a bit of cold and can be put out this month.

Just provide them with plenty of mulch to prevent freezing. Lots of legumes are summer sun worshippers, but peas are famously not so. They like cold weather and wilt in the summer. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recommends planting peas as soon as the soil can be worked. For some, that’s later than February, but for many late February is just right. Peas can germinate with soil temperatures in the low 40s.

