Secretary Vilsack to Discuss Climate Change During Trade Mission to Dubai

From February 18, to February 22, United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to lead a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) trade mission and hold events focused on the United States’ commitment to working with international partners to combat climate change.

Foreign Agricultural Service Administrator Daniel Whitley kicked off the trade mission, with events beginning on February 16. The Secretary will join the trade mission delegation beginning on February 19. The Administrator and Secretary will be accompanied by representatives from nearly 40 U.S. agribusinesses, farm groups and state departments of agriculture seeking to tap new export opportunities. The UAE is a consistent billion dollar plus annual importer of U.S. agricultural goods, with U.S. agricultural exports to the market surpassing $1.1 billion in 2021, a 17.8 percent increase from the previous year.

On February 21, Secretary Vilsack will tour the Dubai Expo 2020 and co-chair the first Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) Ministerial Meeting. Secretary Vilsack will also participate in a fireside chat with UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri as part of the Expo 2020 Food Agriculture & Livelihoods Business Forum. The U.S. and UAE officially launched AIM for Climate in November 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. The initiative has grown to include more than 140 government and non-government partners that include international organizations, research institutions, and corporations.