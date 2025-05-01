Second Round of Payments Sent to Specialty Crop Farmers

Specialty crop producers across the U.S. will receive a second round of financial support from the USDA this week. The payment, part of the Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program, provides up to $1.3 billion in new assistance. This follows nearly $900 million already issued during the first round.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the release, stating the USDA completed a review of program funding before resuming payments. The MASC program was launched in December 2024 with $2 billion in funding, and expanded to $2.65 billion in January 2025 due to high demand and feedback from producers.

The program is aimed at helping growers offset the unique costs tied to marketing specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, herbs, and nursery plants. These costs include handling perishables, controlled transport, protective packaging, and higher labor demands.

Applications for the program closed on January 10. Payments are handled through the Farm Service Agency. MASC does not apply to row crops or livestock, focusing solely on specialty crops marketed for commercial sale.

The USDA says the effort supports farmers while ensuring a stable food supply.