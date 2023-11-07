It’s a fundraising effort for future ag leaders. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Second Annual FFA Future Leaders Fundraising Drive Underway

Tractor Supply Launches Second Annual FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraising Drive

Donations will fund scholarships for FFA students pursuing in-demand skilled trades and agriculture-related majors

(TSC/BRENTWOOD, TN/BUSINESS WIRE/Nov. 1, 2023) — Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the kickoff of its FFA Future Leaders Scholarship fundraising drive. The Tractor Supply Foundation established the fund in 2022 with a $5 million commitment over five years, making it the largest agriculture scholarship of its kind. In 2022, the inaugural fundraising drive raised more than $1 million, generating scholarships for 146 FFA students representing 38 states with interests ranging from welding and electrical engineering to agricultural business, animal science and beyond.

Beginning today, and extending to November 12, customers can make a donation at checkout, either in Tractor Supply stores or online at TractorSupply.com, with the goal of raising $1 million. The funds will generate $5,000 scholarships for students attending trade schools and two-year colleges to pursue a skilled trade or agriculture-related field, and $10,000 scholarships for students pursuing agriculture-related four-year majors. In partnership with the National FFA Organization, Tractor Supply Company Foundation is underwriting the scholarship.

“Tractor Supply is deeply invested in the future prosperity of Life Out Here. The FFA Future Leaders Scholarship is one way we can lend a hand to young people who share our commitment to that future, eliminating some of the barriers to pursuing their dreams,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Foundation and National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ board member. “Our customers’ generosity during this scholarship’s first fundraising drive revealed that they, too, are invested in the next generation. Together, we made a huge impact for many deserving FFA members, and we can’t wait to see what we achieve this year.”

The inaugural class of scholarship recipients included:

Hayden Alvey from Morganfield, Kentucky, who is studying to be an industrial electrician at Madisonville Community College. He credits FFA with playing a significant role during high school and continuing to be influential in his future success.

Alex Garcia from Hope Mills, North Carolina, who is studying horticulture at Fayetteville Technical Community College. She says the scholarship is a stepping-stone to her dream of opening a plant nursery.

Martin Mendez from Nyssa, Oregon, who is attending WyoTech to study diesel mechanics. He is the first in his family to pursue a college education.

Madalyn Simpson from Muskegon, Michigan, who is attending Muskegon Community College to study Agricultural Systems Management. “My biggest fear going into college was not being able to afford it. This scholarship lifted a huge weight off of my shoulders,” she said.

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation established the scholarship fund to support students interested in fields that continue to face severe worker shortages. According to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) model, the construction industry will need to attract an estimated 546,000 additional workers on top of the normal pace of hiring in 2023 to meet the demand for labor. Additionally, the 2017 U.S. census of agriculture revealed that only 9 percent of food producers are under 35 years old, indicating an aging agricultural workforce with insufficient workers interested in replacing them.

“National FFA appreciates the generous support of Tractor Supply and their commitment to joining us in growing the next generation of leaders who will feed, clothe and fuel the world,” said Jim Williams, executive director of the National FFA Foundation. “This scholarship program ensures that we can continue to provide opportunities to FFA members to pursue higher education in all forms.”

Tractor Supply is the largest funder of FFA and has supported the organization through various fundraising initiatives since 1985. FFA is a dynamic youth organization committed to preparing members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education with more than 850,000 members and nearly 9,000 local chapters across the nation. Additionally, the FFA alumni network is made up of more than 704,000 members today.

FFA members may apply for the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship until January 11, 2024 at https://www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships/.

