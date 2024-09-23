School Nutrition Topic of Senate Ag Hearing

Student nutrition and school meals were front and center at a hearing of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding testified at the hearing on behalf of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA). His testimony emphasized the critical role of school meal programs in supporting U.S. agriculture, enhancing nutrition security and strengthening local and regional food systems for improved supply chain resilience.

“U.S. agriculture offers really a diverse range of two-hundred specialty crops, showcasing an abundance of opportunities to integrate more domestically grown foods in our meals,” he said. He called for greater USDA regulatory flexibility to address the challenges faced by school districts and supply chains. He also praised recent USDA initiatives promoting local sourcing in school food procurement, highlighting their potential to drive economic growth while improving nutritional outcomes for students.



“I also want to commend the USDA’s rule for its strong emphasis on ‘local’ foods and a reduction in non-domestic purchases,” Redding said. “While this may result in some limitations on the varieties of foods that schools can serve, it will provide greater opportunities for U.S. companies to tailor their product lines for school settings and encourage greater connections between the school cafeteria and local farmers. Adding provisions to allow local sourcing in school food contracting procurement will send a strong signal to the marketplace, giving farmers and agribusinesses greater opportunities to make direct and consistent connections with schools.”

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.