Scholarship Offers Opportunity for Vineyard and Winery Workers’ Families

The Vineyard Team has announced that applications for the Juan Nevarez Memorial Scholarship are now open through March 31. The scholarship provides financial assistance and mentorship for the children of California’s vineyard and winery workers, helping them pursue higher education at trade schools, community colleges, and universities.

The program is available to high school seniors or recent graduates who have not yet attended college. Eligible applicants must have a parent or guardian employed in the vineyard or winery industry, reside in California, and plan to enroll as full-time students for at least one year. The scholarship aims to support students who often face financial and social barriers to higher education.

More Than Just Financial Support

Beyond financial aid, the scholarship also provides mentorship, ensuring that students receive guidance throughout their college experience. According to the Vineyard Team, 98% of past recipients were the first in their families to attend college. By pairing financial assistance with personal support, the program seeks to improve graduation rates and develop a skilled workforce for the future.

Success Stories

Past recipients have demonstrated the impact of the program. One student, Alberto from Shandon, grew up working alongside his father in agriculture and faced doubts about his future. Through the scholarship, he pursued higher education and is now earning a master’s degree in viticulture at Fresno State. Another recipient, Denise, has excelled at Yale University, where she is active in academics and extracurricular activities while working toward a career in public policy and social justice.

A Call for Support

The Juan Nevarez Memorial Scholarship is funded by community donations. The Vineyard Team encourages individuals and businesses to contribute, helping to create opportunities for students who might not otherwise afford college.

For more information or to apply before the March 31 deadline, visit www.vineyardteam.org/scholarship.

Scholarship Offers Opportunity for Vineyard and Winery Workers’ Families