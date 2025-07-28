Senator Adam Schiff Calls for Equitable Relief for Specialty and Diversified Growers

California Senator Adam Schiff is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to fulfill its commitment to fair and timely disaster assistance for California’s agricultural sector. In a formal letter to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, Schiff urged the agency to ensure that funding from the American Relief Act of 2025 is allocated equitably among states—especially to support the recovery of California farmers affected by natural disasters.

Reported by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West.

Schiff Pushes USDA for Fair Disaster Aid to California Farmers

Ensuring Fair Distribution of USDA Disaster Assistance

Senator Schiff’s letter emphasizes the need for transparent and balanced distribution of disaster relief funds. With the USDA preparing for a second round of the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program, Schiff is pressing for the inclusion of specialty crop growers and diversified farmers, many of whom form the backbone of California’s agriculture industry.

The Senator noted that previous commitments—both verbal and written—were made by Secretary Rollins and other USDA leadership to uphold fairness in dispersing federal assistance. Schiff’s communication underscores the urgency of turning those commitments into action, particularly as California continues to face recurring climate-related challenges.

Focus on Access for Uninsured and Underserved Farmers

A key component of Schiff’s request is improved access to relief for uninsured and underserved producers. He is urging the USDA to provide clear implementation plans and proactive outreach strategies to ensure these farmers are not left behind. This includes tailored communication and support for those who often lack the resources or knowledge to navigate complex federal assistance programs.

As disaster recovery continues to evolve, Schiff is advocating for a process that acknowledges the diversity of American agriculture and the unique vulnerabilities of California’s farming communities.

Conclusion

Senator Schiff’s call to action aims to ensure that California’s specialty crop and diversified farmers—often among the most vulnerable—receive the disaster support they need and deserve. As USDA finalizes the next round of relief, the spotlight remains on equitable implementation and meaningful outreach.