The 10th annual San Joaquin Valley olive oil competition is now accepting entries from California commercial producers for both extra virgin and flavored olive oils, made from their most recent harvests. Entries must be submitted by March 28, with categories including Spanish and Italian blends and singles, as well as citrus, pepper, and other flavored oils. Awards will be given for gold and silver medals in each category, with overall best in show and a best of the valley award. For more details, visit fresnofair.com.

San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition Now Accepting Entries