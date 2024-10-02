San Joaquin Valley Grape Symposium Set for January 2025

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Fresno County will host the annual San Joaquin Valley Grape Symposium on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at the UC Kearney Research and Extension Center in Parlier. The event will feature presentations on key issues affecting grape growers, including bio-fungicides, grape virus management, soil health, and water use.

Notable speakers include George Zhuang, UCCE Viticulture Advisor, and experts from USDA and UC Davis. Registration opens at 7:00 AM, with sessions running through the morning.

Continuing education credits are available for participants. Online registration will open soon.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.