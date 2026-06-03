Dana Groot

California agriculture faces no shortage of challenges, but few regions illustrate both the opportunities and obstacles facing farmers better than San Diego County.

In a wide-ranging conversation with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, former San Diego County Farm Bureau President Dana Groot shared an inside look at one of the most unique agricultural regions in America. From soaring water costs and labor shortages to specialty crops, nursery production, regulatory pressures, and the future of California farming, Groot offered valuable insights into an industry that remains vital to both the state’s economy and the nation’s food supply.

A Different Kind of California Agriculture

When many people think of San Diego County agriculture, avocados immediately come to mind. While avocados remain one of the region’s signature crops, Groot explained that San Diego agriculture is far more diverse than most people realize.

The county is home to more than 5,000 farms, most averaging just 9 to 10 acres in size. Unlike large-scale commodity farming regions, San Diego specializes in high-value specialty crops including avocados, citrus, vegetables, strawberries, and ornamental plants.

Perhaps most surprising is that San Diego County is the largest producer of nursery and floriculture products in the United States. The region’s nurseries and greenhouse operations generate roughly $1 billion in farm-gate value annually, making it the county’s largest agricultural sector.

Thanks to a wide variety of microclimates created by elevation changes and proximity to the Pacific Ocean, growers can produce crops ranging from subtropical fruits to ornamental plants year-round.

A Fifth-Generation Farmer’s Perspective

Agriculture is deeply rooted in Dana Groot’s family history.

His ancestors operated a vegetable and flower seed business in the Netherlands before his father immigrated to the United States after World War II. Eventually settling in Southern California, Groot’s father established a nursery business that introduced Dana to agriculture at an early age.

After earning a degree in Plant Science and Plant Physiology from UC Davis, Groot returned to production agriculture, where he developed a lifelong passion for solving problems, managing crops, and working alongside diverse agricultural communities.

That experience ultimately led him into agricultural leadership, serving as president of the San Diego County Farm Bureau and becoming a leading voice for farmers throughout the region.

California’s Rising Costs Are Threatening Family Farms

One of the central themes of the interview was the increasing financial pressure placed on California farmers.

According to Groot, regulatory compliance costs have increased dramatically over the past decade, with some fees rising nearly 1,000 percent since the early 2010s.

While San Diego County generally maintains a cooperative relationship with agriculture, farmers continue to face mounting challenges from regulations, taxes, labor costs, housing shortages, and environmental mandates.

These costs are especially difficult for family-owned farms that must compete against imported products produced under very different standards.

“The question California must answer,” Groot suggested, “is whether we want to continue growing food here or increasingly rely on imports.”

Water Costs Have Reached Crisis Levels

Perhaps no issue is more pressing for San Diego County farmers than water.

Agricultural water prices in the region have climbed to approximately $3,000 per acre-foot—among the highest rates in California and potentially the nation.

Unlike many farming regions that rely on groundwater, San Diego imports much of its water supply and also utilizes desalination resources. While these investments provide reliability, they come at a steep cost.

For avocado and citrus growers, the economics are becoming increasingly difficult.

Groot described reports of large avocado operations considering shutting off irrigation entirely after harvest because water costs have become unsustainable. In some cases, hundreds of acres of trees could be abandoned.

The consequences extend far beyond agriculture. Dead groves increase wildfire risks, reduce wildlife habitat, and dramatically impact rural property values.

For many hillside properties, avocado production represents the most practical and environmentally compatible land use. Losing those groves could create long-term ecological and economic damage.

Labor and Housing Remain Major Obstacles

Labor-intensive specialty crop agriculture depends on a reliable workforce, but housing shortages are making recruitment increasingly difficult.

Most affordable housing in San Diego County is concentrated in urban areas, while farms are located in rural communities. Workers often face long commutes and high fuel costs simply to reach agricultural jobs.

As Groot explained, fewer people are even applying for agricultural positions because the cost of transportation and housing has become so burdensome.

This challenge is especially significant for specialty crops, where labor needs can reach two workers per acre in some operations.

Competing Against Global Imports

California growers also face increasing competition from imported products, particularly from Mexico.

While California farmers must comply with some of the world’s strictest labor, environmental, and pesticide regulations, imported products often enter the marketplace under different standards.

Groot emphasized that California’s fruits and vegetables consistently rank among the safest in the world. State testing programs regularly show that more than 99 percent of California-grown produce is either residue-free or fully compliant with pesticide regulations.

Despite these high standards, growers often receive commodity-level prices while competing against lower-cost imports.

For many farmers, the challenge is simple: they are expected to meet higher standards without receiving higher compensation.

The Nursery Industry Has Changed Dramatically

Groot has witnessed enormous changes within the nursery and floriculture industry throughout his career.

In the 1980s, independent garden centers represented a large portion of the marketplace. Today, industry consolidation has shifted power toward major national retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe’s.

As smaller retailers disappeared, many growers either consolidated into larger companies or exited the industry altogether.

The result is a marketplace increasingly divided between very large growers serving national chains and small niche operations specializing in unique products, with fewer businesses occupying the middle ground.

Pests, Diseases, and Biological Threats Continue to Grow

Agriculture’s challenges extend beyond economics.

San Diego County growers continue battling serious pest and disease threats, including the Asian citrus psyllid and Huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening disease.

The disease has devastated citrus production in other regions and remains a major concern throughout California.

Meanwhile, strawberry growers face emerging fungal pathogens, while ornamental producers constantly monitor for invasive pests arriving from other parts of the world.

As Groot humorously noted, echoing observations made by his brother Norm Groot of Monterey County, “the bugs are winning.”

Many insects now serve not only as crop pests but also as carriers of damaging plant diseases, creating additional risks for farmers already dealing with weather, labor, and market uncertainty.

Agriculture Is More Important Than Many Realize

One of the strongest messages from the interview was the need to reconnect consumers with agriculture.

Too many people, Groot argued, have become disconnected from where their food comes from. Through initiatives like Farm Tour Days, the San Diego County Farm Bureau works to educate the public about modern farming and the role agriculture plays in everyday life.

Agriculture remains the fourth-largest economic driver in San Diego County while supplying food, plants, jobs, and economic activity throughout the region.

For Groot, protecting agriculture isn’t simply about helping farmers—it’s about preserving food security, supporting local economies, and maintaining a critical foundation of society.

Why This Conversation Matters

Dana Groot’s discussion with Nick Papagni provides a rare behind-the-scenes look at the realities facing California agriculture today.

From water shortages and labor challenges to regulatory pressures and international competition, the issues discussed impact every consumer who relies on a safe and affordable food supply.

Whether you’re a farmer, policymaker, business owner, or simply someone who enjoys California-grown food, this interview offers valuable insights into what is happening on the front lines of agriculture.

For the full story, be sure to listen to the complete interview between The Ag Meter’s Nick Papagni and former San Diego County Farm Bureau President Dana Groot. Their conversation provides an in-depth look at the challenges, opportunities, and future of farming in one of California’s most unique agricultural regions.

San Diego Agriculture at a Crossroads: Dana Groot on Water, Regulation, Labor, and California’s Farming Future