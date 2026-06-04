AgNet News Hour continued its spotlight on California agriculture with part two of a conversation featuring fifth-generation farmer and former San Diego County Farm Bureau President Dana Groot, who discussed the unique opportunities and growing challenges facing farmers in San Diego County.

While San Diego is often known for its beaches, tourism, and year-round weather, Groot said many people are unaware of the region’s significant agricultural footprint. The county remains a major producer of avocados, citrus, nursery crops, floriculture products, and specialty crops, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing significantly to the local economy.

“The public has this image of farming that’s often large industrial-scale farms,” Groot said. “San Diego County, we’re family-owned farms, specialty crops, and sell a lot of what we grow here locally.”

One of the biggest concerns discussed during the interview was the increasing cost of doing business in California. Groot noted that farmers must compete against imported products that are often grown under very different labor, environmental, and pesticide regulations.

“The consequence will certainly be imported foods,” Groot explained, warning that California growers continue to face higher production costs than many foreign competitors.

Labor remains another significant challenge. According to Groot, San Diego County growers struggle to attract workers due to high housing costs and long commute distances between urban residential areas and rural farming communities.

“The issue in our county is really the available housing tends to be in the more urban locations, and the farms tend to be in the more rural locations,” Groot said.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of San Diego County’s nursery and floriculture sector. California leads the nation in nursery production, and San Diego County remains the top county in the country for nursery and floriculture products. However, industry consolidation has changed the landscape over the past several decades, leaving fewer independent retailers and more reliance on large chain stores.

Pest and disease management continues to be another concern for growers. Groot discussed ongoing efforts to protect citrus production from the Asian citrus psyllid and Huanglongbing disease, while also noting increasing challenges from invasive pests and plant diseases impacting ornamental crops and strawberries.

Despite these challenges, San Diego agriculture continues to benefit from one of the most favorable growing climates in the country. The region’s mild weather allows growers to produce crops year-round, providing a unique advantage compared to many other agricultural regions.

Groot also emphasized the importance of public education and outreach, encouraging consumers and policymakers to learn more about farming and understand the role agriculture plays in food security, economic development, and environmental stewardship.

“We all stand a better chance of thriving,” Groot said, “if we all work together.”

The interview underscored a common theme heard throughout California agriculture: farmers continue adapting to rising costs, labor shortages, water concerns, and increasing regulations while working to maintain local food production and support rural communities.

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