Salton Sea Restoration Project Expands to Protect Air Quality and Wildlife

A drone image shows the New River Diversion Structure near the location of a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Species Conservation Habitat Project Expansion at the Salton Sea in Imperial County, California. The Species Conservation Habitat Project is the first large-scale project of the state’s 10-year plan. It will create a network of ponds and wetlands that help to reduce dust emissions that impact air quality by inundating exposed lakebed, and it will provide important fish and bird habitat. All major construction has been completed on 4,100 acres, and now the project is expanding. Photo taken October 15, 2024.

Xavier Mascareñas / California Department of Water Resources

A nesting island is seen near the Species Conservation Habitat Project Expansion area at the Salton Sea in Imperial County, California. The Species Conservation Habitat Project is the first large-scale project of the state’s 10-year plan. It will create a network of ponds and wetlands that help to reduce dust emissions that impact air quality by inundating exposed lakebed, and it will provide important fish and bird habitat. All major construction has been completed on 4,100 acres, and now the project is expanding. Photo taken October 15, 2024.

Xavier Mascareñas / California Department of Water Resources

A heron rookery is seen near the Species Conservation Habitat Project Expansion area at the Salton Sea in Imperial County, California. The Species Conservation Habitat Project is the first large-scale project of the state’s 10-year plan. It will create a network of ponds and wetlands that help to reduce dust emissions that impact air quality by inundating exposed lakebed, and it will provide important fish and bird habitat. All major construction has been completed on 4,100 acres, and now the project is expanding. Photo taken October 15, 2024.

Xavier Mascareñas / California Department of Water Resources

The Salton Sea Management Program (SSMP) announced the expansion of its Species Conservation Habitat (SCH) Project at the south end of the Salton Sea, aimed at supporting regional air quality and wildlife. A groundbreaking ceremony, attended by Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, Deputy Secretary Samantha Arthur, and other officials, marked the start of this effort.

This expansion adds 750 acres to the SCH Project, bringing the current area close to 5,000 acres, with potential growth to nearly 8,000 acres. Funding for the project includes $70 million granted by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in December 2023, part of the $250 million federal commitment from the Inflation Reduction Act. California has invested over $500 million in Salton Sea restoration projects to date.

The SCH Project, located near Westmorland, focuses on creating wetlands and ponds to restore habitat for fish and birds, while also addressing the issue of airborne dust. “Our largest project at the Salton Sea to suppress dust and restore habitat is getting bigger,” said Crowfoot, commending the partnerships that made the expansion possible.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.