Broccoli farm and big export trucks on background.

The broccoli supply from Salinas, California, remains strong, with growers reporting favorable weather conditions contributing to steady production. Supply levels are comparable to this time last year, and growers anticipate continued stability in availability. Demand is also steady, showing no signs of increase or decline, as market activity mirrors historical trends.

Salinas, California Broccoli Supply Remains Strong