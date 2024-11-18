Sabrina Halvorson

NAFB Farm Broadcaster of the Year

Sabrina Halvorson, a distinguished voice in agricultural journalism, has been named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasters (NAFB). This prestigious recognition highlights her extensive contributions to agricultural media through her work with AgNet Media.

Halvorson, a California native from the agriculture-rich Central Valley, has carved a niche in the industry as a dedicated source of information for farmers and rural communities. She currently serves as AgNet Media’s National Correspondent and hosts The AgNet News Hour. Her reporting focuses on legislative issues and specialty crops, providing critical insights to stakeholders across the agricultural spectrum.

With more than three decades of experience, Halvorson has earned acclaim for her journalistic integrity and ability to tackle complex topics impacting American farmers. Earlier this year, she was named to the Expert Council of the World Agricultural Forum. This award celebrates her unwavering dedication to agricultural broadcasting and her role in fostering an informed farming community across the United States.