The November 11 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured an in-depth conversation with Ryan Jacobsen, President and CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, who joined hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill to reflect on the past year in agriculture and look ahead to 2026.

Jacobsen, a fourth-generation Central Valley farmer, described 2025 as “one of the most unique and challenging years in decades.” He noted that while the weather was remarkably mild for most of the year, the harvest season tested farmers’ patience and endurance. “We had about seven different storms roll through during harvest,” he said. “Farmers were working like madness between each one, trying to dry crops, pick what they could, and prepare for the next round of rain.”

Despite the setbacks, Jacobsen praised growers’ resilience and credited advancements in meteorology for helping minimize losses. “We get far more heads-up now than we did 20 years ago,” he said. “That preparation made all the difference this year.”

Jacobsen also addressed the growing complexity of farming in an urbanized state. “We’re still dealing with the same core issues—water, labor, and regulation—but the complexity of each has skyrocketed,” he said. “It’s more difficult to farm today than it’s ever been, but we keep finding ways to adapt.”

Representing more than 1.8 million acres of farmland, Jacobsen said he feels an enormous responsibility to be a voice for California agriculture. “We grow nearly 350 different crops here,” he said. “California’s diversity in crops and people is unmatched anywhere else in the world, and it’s our job to protect it.”

He expressed concern over increasing imports that undermine local farmers. “When I was a kid, imported food made up less than 10 percent of our supply. Today, it’s over 40 percent,” he said. “Consumers want quality, but many still buy based on price. That’s the challenge — we produce the safest, most sustainable food in the world, but we need fair policies and informed consumers who understand that value.”

Jacobsen also discussed the need for education and outreach to reconnect Californians with farming. “So many people have no idea how food gets to their table,” he said. “Some think almonds grow underground or that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. We’ve got to bridge that gap.”

On labor and immigration reform, Jacobsen was cautiously optimistic. “I’m hopeful this administration will finally bring common-sense reform,” he said. “If we can secure the border, recognize the people already working productively in agriculture, and support fair trade, California can thrive again.” He ended the conversation with gratitude for the people who make agriculture possible — from growers to packers, truck drivers, and farm employees. “We’re entering a season of thankfulness,” Jacobsen said. “Every meal we enjoy is thanks to thousands of people working behind the scenes. That’s what makes California agriculture so special.”

