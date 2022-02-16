Photo by Skitterphoto on Pexels.com

For the seventh straight week, the nation’s average gas price climbed, up 4.6 cents from a week ago to $3.47 per gallon. The national average is up 16.5 cents from a month ago and 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel increased 8.9 cents in the last week to $3.87 per gallon, the highest since July 2014. California remains the state with the highest average price per gallon of gas and diesel. Gas on average in California is $4.69 and the average price per gallon of diesel is $4.96. The jump in gasoline prices continues as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine.

NAFB contributed to this report.

Russia-Ukraine Issue Driving Fuel Prices Higher

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor