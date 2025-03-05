The Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) continued its downward trend in February, marking the 17th decline in the past 18 months. The index, which measures the economic health of rural communities across a ten-state region dependent on agriculture and energy, fell to 38.0, down from 42.3 in January. A reading below 50 indicates economic contraction.

Economic uncertainty remains a key concern, with only 9% of surveyed bank CEOs expecting positive outcomes for Rural Mainstreet economies under President Trump’s tariff policies. “The economic outlook for grain farmers looks bleak for 2025,” says Ernie Goss of Creighton University. “Although grain prices have seen a recent uptick, it’s not enough to drive profitability.”

While grain farmers struggle, livestock producers are faring better, with strong prices supporting stability. Only 9% of bankers predict negative cash flow for ranchers in 2025. However, farm equipment sales continued their slump, declining for the 18th consecutive month, highlighting ongoing financial strain in the sector.

Rural Mainstreet Index Plunges to New Low Amid Economic Uncertainty

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.