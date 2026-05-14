REA (Rural Electrification Administration) line going to a home in Caswell County, North Carolina

Library of Congress

A simple introduction to a powerful turning point in rural America. The arrival of electricity to farms in the 1930s didn’t just bring light; it transformed agriculture, rural economies, and everyday life.

The Push for Rural Electrification

When Franklin D. Roosevelt took office in 1933, one of the major disparities facing the nation was the lack of electricity in rural areas. While cities had rapidly embraced electric power, most farms remained without it. This gap created economic and social disadvantages for rural communities, limiting productivity and quality of life.

Recognizing this need, the idea of bringing electricity to rural America quickly gained momentum. It became a cornerstone of broader efforts to modernize the nation during a challenging economic period.

Creation of the Rural Electrification Administration

On May 11, 1935, President Roosevelt signed an executive order establishing the Rural Electrification Administration (REA). This marked a decisive federal commitment to ensuring that farms and rural households could access reliable electric power.

The REA’s mission was clear: provide funding and organizational support to expand electrical infrastructure into underserved areas. This initiative laid the groundwork for one of the most impactful agricultural advancements of the 20th century.

The Electric Cooperative Model

In 1937, the REA took a critical next step by drafting the Electric Cooperative Corporation Act. This model law allowed states to adopt legislation enabling the creation of nonprofit, consumer-owned electric cooperatives.

These cooperatives were revolutionary in structure and purpose:

Nonprofit – focused on service rather than profit

– focused on service rather than profit Consumer-owned – controlled by the very people they served

– controlled by the very people they served Locally operated – tailored to the needs of rural communities

This model empowered farmers and rural residents to take ownership of their energy future, ensuring that electricity reached even the most remote areas.

Transforming American Agriculture

The introduction of electricity into rural America reshaped farming operations almost overnight. Electrification enabled:

Mechanization of farm equipment

Improved irrigation systems

Refrigeration for food storage

Enhanced living conditions for farm families

What had once been labor-intensive and time-consuming tasks became more efficient and productive, helping American agriculture grow into a global powerhouse.

Lasting Impact

The legacy of rural electrification is still evident today. Electric cooperatives continue to serve millions of Americans, particularly in agricultural regions. The REA’s model proved that community-driven infrastructure could succeed where private investment alone had fallen short.

This pivotal moment in history highlights how policy, innovation, and cooperation can come together to transform an entire sector.

Rural Electrification: Powering America’s Farms and Future