From Steel Lugs to Rubber: A Turning Point in Ag Innovation

How Florida Growers and Harvey Firestone Changed Farming Forever

In the early days of American agriculture, tractors and steam engines rolled on steel lug wheels—a technological advancement for their time, but far from perfect. These rigid wheels caused extreme vibrations, often shook bolts loose, and carved deep holes into soft soil. While they helped farmers mechanize field work, they also came with frustrating limitations—especially in terms of speed and soil preservation.

Rubber Tires Revolutionized American Tractors

Seeking improvements, Florida citrus growers began experimenting with large rubber tips on those steel lugs in the late 1920s. Their ingenuity caught the attention of tire pioneer Harvey Firestone, who took a bold step forward.

In 1932, Firestone outfitted an Allis-Chalmers Model U tractor with large, low-pressure rubber tires. The result? A smoother ride, greater efficiency, and a breakthrough in agricultural machinery. Farmers quickly embraced the new technology, transforming tractor design and productivity across the nation.

“The rubber tires were a huge success, and as they say, the rest is part of American agriculture history.”

