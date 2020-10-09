New Romaine Rules for Salinas Valley, Newsom Vetoes Friant-Kern Canal Fix

Romaine growers in the Salinas Valley will now have new requirements for exporting products to Canada. CDFA and UC Davis have teamed up to provide more testing resources for winegrape growers concerned about smoke damage. Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed the effort to make repairs to portions of the Friant-Kern Canal. The recently signed continuing resolution has provided the Commodity Credit Corporation with replenished funding. To receive all of the top agricultural headlines in your inbox each week, subscribe to the newsletter.

Related