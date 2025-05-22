Rollins Vows Better USDA Customer Service During Road Trip

Brooke Rollins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary, recently visited Nebraska to discuss the Trump administration’s “Farmers First” policies, which aim to support small-scale farmers. She emphasized improving USDA customer service and signed a waiver allowing Nebraska to ban sugary drinks under the SNAP program. Rollins also addressed potential structural changes, including relocating USDA outside Washington, D.C., to enhance service efficiency and better utilize taxpayer funds.

One key focus of Rollins’ visit was streamlining USDA operations to ensure farmers receive timely assistance. She highlighted efforts to reduce bureaucratic barriers, making it easier for agricultural producers to access resources and support. These initiatives are designed to enhance USDA’s ability to serve rural communities and strengthen small farming businesses.

Regarding workforce changes, USDA has seen staffing reductions, with employee numbers shifting from 97,000 to 113,000 under the Biden administration. Officials have stated that no further deferred resignation programs are planned, maintaining current workforce levels.

In addition to domestic policy discussions, Rollins also addressed emerging challenges in global agricultural trade. Brazil recently reported its first outbreak of bird flu, prompting a trade ban from China and restrictions from other major poultry consumers. The outbreak has raised concerns about potential disruptions in global poultry markets, as Brazil is a leading chicken exporter. Countries imposing restrictions are taking precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading into their domestic supply chains.

As USDA navigates these developments, Rollins reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting U.S. farmers and ensuring agricultural stability. With policy reforms, staffing adjustments, and international trade concerns shaping the landscape, USDA continues to adapt to the evolving needs of the agricultural industry. Rollins’ Nebraska visit reinforced the administration’s focus on prioritizing farmers while addressing broader economic and trade challenges.

Rollins Vows Better USDA Customer Service During Road Trip