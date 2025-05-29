Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, for AgNet West. Ag Secretary Brooke Rawlins talking about the agricultural market, which would definitely help out California.

Rollins Travels the World Promoting U.S. Agriculture Market

Just couldn’t be more bullish on the future of American agriculture and what that means. I’m headed to Italy and after that I go to Japan, to Vietnam. I go to India. After that, I go down to South America and then we move back around the world. I am at the front lines. I will never rest until we get these world markets open to our incredible farmers and ranchers in this country. And by so doing, we not only secure American agriculture and our food security, but that is national security. If we lose more of our farmers and we can’t feed ourselves, we are no longer the world’s superpower. We now have to buy our food from China and other countries that are not aligned with us on our values. That’s how important this is.

