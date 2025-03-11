Immigration Officers and National Guard Conduct Operation on the ‘La Bestia’ Train to Prevent Migrants from Traveling Aboard

DepositPhotos image

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins supports President Trump’s border security and mass deportation policies despite concerns about labor shortages in the agricultural sector. Rollins assures farmers that the administration understands their challenges and is working on expanding the H-2A migrant labor program. She is also collaborating with the incoming Labor Secretary and Congress to address labor issues. The USA forecast predicts a 3.6% rise in labor costs, while other expenses may decrease.

