Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins is embarking on a six-month mission to six international markets to enhance American agricultural exports and tackle the nearly $50 billion agricultural trade deficit. The United States Department of Agriculture aims to diversify global markets and strengthen existing partnerships. Rollins’ visits to Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil, and the UK are part of a strategy to boost market access and support agricultural producers.

Rollins Embarking on a Six-Month Trade Mission