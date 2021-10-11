Rod Snyder Appointment to EPA Praised by Farm Groups

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced the individual who will be taking over duties as Agricultural Advisor. The Rob Snyder appointment to the position is being celebrated by various ag groups. EPA has indicated that Snyder will be working on outreach and engagement initiatives to help advance the environmental priorities within agriculture. Snyder has previously held positions with Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, the National Corn Growers Association, and CropLife America.

“AFBF congratulates Rod Snyder on his appointment as EPA’s agriculture advisor. There are several important issues facing agriculture that will require effective communication with EPA, including the new WOTUS rule, among other initiatives and regulations,” American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in a press release. “As issues are deliberated within EPA, it is critical for the perspectives of farmers and ranchers to be represented and Rod will be that voice. Of course, it’s equally critical for EPA to engage directly with farmers and ranchers and I’m also confident Rod will be a strong advocate for such engagement and collaboration, as he has demonstrated in several roles. We look forward to continuing to work with him in this new capacity to ensure farmers and ranchers are heard at EPA.”

Snyder has also previously served in varying capacities within the Conservation Technology Information Center, Agricultural Nutrient Policy Council, and Pesticide Policy Coalition. EPA Administrator Michael Regan also expressed praise for the Snyder appointment, noting he “brings a wealth of experience and knowledge” to the position. Agricultural organizations including the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives and the National Pork Producers Council also applauded Snyder’s appointment.

“Rod’s two decades of experience working at the intersection of agriculture and environment is unparalleled and critical at this time in our history,” said Rob Larew, President of the National Farmers Union. “Climate change is the single greatest long-term challenge facing family farmers and ranchers, rural communities, and global food security. We applaud his appointment and look forward to working together to protect the environment while continuing to provide a safe, healthy and consistent food supply.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West