“Rock the Crop” Sweepstakes Deadline Approaching

A country star is partnering up for a concert for farmers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Firestone Ag is partnering with country music star Dillon Carmichael to celebrate U.S. agriculture with its second annual Rock the Crop Concert Sweepstakes. U.S. farmers and ranchers must enter by July 25 for a chance to win a private, on-farm concert with Dillon Carmichael or tickets to one of his upcoming concerts. Firestone Ag says it’s proud to champion hard-working family farmers, and eligible entrants must live and work in the contiguous U.S. and be at least 21 years old. Carmichael says he’s thrilled to continue this partnership with Firestone and have the opportunity to personally celebrate America’s farmers. He says his latest album is all about small-town USA, which is common for country music and a testament to his upbringing and his fans. Matt Frank, Firestone’s marketing product manager, says the last few years have been very challenging for agriculture workers, so they’re excited to thank one lucky farmer or rancher. View rules and enter at https://woobox.com/nkw3k2.

The NAFB contributed to this story.

