ROAR Grant Supports Research to Protect California’s Strawberry Crop

Shutterstock image

California, responsible for about 90% of the nation’s fresh strawberries, faces a significant threat from a new strain of the Fusarium oxysporum f. sp. fragariae (Fof) fungus. The pathogen endangers strawberry crops and, consequently, the livelihoods of many growers. To address this issue, the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) has awarded a $149,662 Rapid Outcomes from Agricultural Research (ROAR) grant to the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), matched by UC Davis funds for a total investment of $299,323.

The research team, led by Dr. Mitchell Feldmann, is focusing on developing genetic resistance to Fof and studying the fungus’s airborne spores, which increase the risk of widespread contamination. This knowledge will help establish risk management strategies for growers.

Dr. Angela Records, FFAR’s chief scientific officer, emphasized the urgency, noting the importance of a swift response to contain the pathogen’s spread. The findings from this study aim to equip California’s strawberry growers with tools to mitigate the effects of Fof, ensuring crop stability and consumer supply.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.