RFK Jr is laying out a 68-page MAHA report to make America healthy again.

“We can all agree that the United States, as a world superpower, can’t continue to spend two times more than any country on healthcare. We are living fewer years than citizens of other countries and facing a fertility crisis. We are also having recruiting problems in the military, with fewer prospects meeting health requirements. For every dollar we spend on health, 90% of that is going to chronic disease.”

“Everyone agrees it’s a moral failing, and U.S. children are on track today to live shorter lives than their parents for the first time in American history.”

Another thing that stands out in the 68-page report is that 70% of the food that most children consume contains ultra processed ingredients. This is why we have an obesity problem in the USA.

RKF Talks Pre-MAHA Report