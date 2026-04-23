The AgNet News Hour featured a detailed conversation with USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Richard Fordyce, who outlined key federal efforts aimed at supporting farmers, improving financial stability, and expanding opportunities for agriculture across California and the nation.

Fordyce, a fourth-generation farmer from Missouri, emphasized that the USDA remains focused on one core mission, supporting farmers through increasingly complex and challenging conditions.

“Farmers today are mechanics, agronomists, chemists… they’re a whole bunch of things wrapped into one,” Fordyce said, highlighting the technical demands of modern agriculture.

A major focus of the discussion was the impact of what Fordyce referred to as the “one big, beautiful bill,” which includes several provisions designed to strengthen agriculture’s financial outlook. Among the most significant is a major adjustment to estate taxes, raising the exemption to $15 million per individual, something Fordyce said will help keep family farms intact across generations.

“There is a $15 million per individual estate tax exemption to eliminate the death tax,” he explained.

The legislation also expands Section 179 tax provisions, allowing farmers to expense equipment, buildings, and improvements in the year of purchase rather than depreciating them over time. According to Fordyce, this change offers growers greater flexibility in managing their finances and reinvesting in operations.

In addition, updates to safety net programs like ARC and PLC include increased reference prices and expanded base acres, both critical factors in determining federal support payments. These updates aim to better reflect today’s economic conditions and provide a stronger financial cushion for producers.

Fordyce also outlined the role of USDA agencies within the Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission area, including the Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and Risk Management Agency (RMA). These programs provide everything from disaster assistance and conservation funding to crop insurance and technical support.

“The best resource is your local FSA or NRCS office,” Fordyce said, encouraging farmers to connect with local experts who can help navigate available programs.

For California growers, Fordyce acknowledged unique challenges, particularly around water, regulation, and labor, but stressed that federal programs are well-positioned to support the state’s highly diverse agricultural sector.

“California is the most diverse agriculture state in the union,” he said.

Looking ahead, Fordyce noted that while input costs remain a concern and weather continues to be unpredictable, efforts to expand trade opportunities and build demand, both domestically and internationally, could help strengthen market conditions in 2026.

At the same time, he pointed to strong margins in sectors like cattle, even as herd sizes remain constrained due to drought and market dynamics.

Ultimately, Fordyce reinforced that the USDA is committed to standing behind farmers and ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to succeed.

“Farming can be great again, without a doubt,” he said.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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