In a recent conversation with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, agricultural consultant and American Pistachio Growers board chairman Rich Kreps voiced strong concerns over water allocations for California’s Westside farmers.

Rich Kreps Calls Out California’s Water Crisis Narrative

Despite three strong water years, Kreps said growers are only receiving 55% of their expected allocations—a number that policymakers treat as a victory.

“They act like we should have a party because they bumped us from 30% to 40% to 50% and then 55%,” Kreps said, “not realizing… our farmers paid to set this program up a long time ago with the promise of surface water delivery.”

Kreps, who advises growers of pistachios, grapes, tomatoes, almonds, and cotton, says the public rarely hears the full story. As surface water was reduced, farmers invested heavily in wells to sustain their operations. Yet, those same growers are now often cast as villains in water debates.

“The narrative has not been pitched properly,” Kreps added. “Most of the public doesn’t realize how insidious the fight for control is in agriculture.”

Kreps urged stakeholders to take a closer look at California’s water management system and the long-standing promises made—and broken—to its farming communities.

Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter” reporting for AgNet West.