Consumer demand for lamb remains resilient despite ongoing price increases, according to the latest retail sales data. A recent report highlighted new analysis from the American Lamb Board showing strong growth in retail lamb sales, even as higher prices continue to weigh on overall volume.

The latest figures indicate that U.S. consumers spent significantly more on lamb during the first quarter of the year. Retail lamb sales increased 9.8% compared to the same period a year ago, reflecting continued demand for the protein despite broader concerns about food inflation and consumer spending habits.

Over the past 52 weeks, retail lamb dollar sales climbed 10.2%, reaching nearly $981 million nationwide. The growth underscores lamb’s ability to maintain consumer interest even as prices continue to rise.

Retail Lamb Sales Driven by Higher Prices

While dollar sales posted impressive gains, volume trends painted a different picture.

According to the American Lamb Board analysis, pounds sold declined 2.5% during the first quarter and were down 0.6% over the past year. Industry analysts attribute much of that decline to higher retail prices rather than weakening consumer interest.

Average retail lamb prices increased 12.6% year over year, rising from $8.13 per pound to $9.15 per pound. Every region of the country experienced price increases, with the Southeast reporting the highest average retail price at $9.74 per pound.

Despite the higher prices, lamb continues to perform relatively well compared to many other protein categories.

Industry observers note that consumers appear willing to continue purchasing lamb, even as inflationary pressures influence buying decisions across grocery departments.

Retail Lamb Sales Benefit Domestic Producers

One of the most notable findings in the report is the continued strength of domestic lamb products.

For the fifth consecutive quarter, domestic lamb outperformed both imported lamb and the broader category. During the past year, domestic lamb sales increased 12.4% in dollar value while volume grew 5.7% at participating retailers.

That performance stands in sharp contrast to the overall category, where total pounds sold have remained relatively flat.

The data suggests consumers are increasingly seeking out domestically produced lamb, providing additional support for U.S. sheep producers and processors.

As retailers continue to navigate changing consumer preferences and pricing pressures, the lamb category appears to remain well-positioned. While higher prices have moderated volume growth, strong consumer demand and continued gains for domestic products highlight the category’s ongoing resilience in the marketplace.

Hear more about the latest retail lamb sales trends and what they mean for producers and consumers by listening to the report below.