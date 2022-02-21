Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Grading beehives is an available option for growers to who want to gain the most out of their pollination season and potentially better their yields. Ellie Symes CEO of the Bee Corp says if a grower decides to grade its hives, there are a few responsibilities and possible rewards for both the producer and the beekeeper — including consistency and better bees — that come along with it. “I really think we’re seeing growers are using inspections as a way to incentivize and reward the strongest beekeepers and we’ve got the counts to prove,” Symes said

Responsibilities and Potential Rewards When Choosing to Grade Hives

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor