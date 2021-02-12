The vaccination process is being rolled out statewide, but differences between counties can be challenging to navigate. Different areas of the state have different systems and priorities in place for vaccinations. AgSafe has worked to put together vaccination information that can assist agricultural employers better understand the logistics of the process.

“We’ve taken a look at all the different counties’ rollouts and have distilled everything into one document so that ag employers can go in and see where their county is,” said AgSafe President and CEO Theresa Kiehn. “You can take a look and quickly see do you need to sign up for an enrollment form, how many places are now open for vaccinations. Again, just trying to put it all in one place so that way our employers can go and find it.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Resources Available to Help with Farmworker Vaccination Process

