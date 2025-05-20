Reservoir Farms, an agricultural technology incubator based in California’s Salinas Valley, has opened applications for its inaugural cohort of 12 startups. The initiative is designed to foster innovation in specialty crop production by bridging the gap between AgTech startups and growers. By providing direct access to the expertise and networks of Western Growers Association‘s 2,500 members, the incubator aims to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge solutions in the industry.

The selected startups will focus on advancing technologies in several key areas of AgTech, including robotic harvesting, rugged mobility, machine vision, lightweight end effectors, modular field robotics, edge AI, and precision soil analytics. These innovations have the potential to revolutionize efficiency, sustainability, and productivity in specialty crop farming.

Reservoir Farms was established to address the growing need for technological advancements in agriculture and ensure that new solutions are developed with direct input from growers. This collaborative approach enhances the likelihood of meaningful adoption and practical application of new technologies in real-world agricultural environments.

By working alongside experienced industry professionals, startups will gain insights into growers’ challenges, allowing them to tailor their solutions to meet the sector’s unique demands. This mentorship-driven model is expected to create a strong pipeline of viable AgTech innovations ready for large-scale deployment.

Applications for the first cohort are now open, and interested startups are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to work closely with Western Growers and other industry leaders. Through this incubator, AgTech entrepreneurs can refine their technologies, test their products in real farm settings, and bring transformative advancements to specialty crop farming.

Reservoir Farms Opens Applications for Inaugural Cohort of 12 Startups