Researchers Compiling Information on Spotted Lanternfly

Researchers have worked to compile a comprehensive resource on spotted lanternfly. The spotted lanternfly first arrived in the U.S. back in 2014 and has created a host of problems for agricultural producers. A group of researchers and other experts have been working collaboratively in an effort to collectively manage the pest. As part of the effort, a new collection of information has been put together by the Entomological Society of America.

Research entomologist for the U.S. Forest Service, Melody Keena has worked to put together a special collection of research on spotted lanternfly. The papers have been published in the journal Environmental Entomology. The collection highlights the progress made thus far, as research continues to help address the spread of spotted lanternfly. All the information in the collection is freely available to read and download through February 16 of next year.

