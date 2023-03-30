Research Shows Vegetables May Help Mental Health

Are you working on taking care of your mental health? Add another serving of vegetables to your dinner plate. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

We’ve heard that to grow up big and strong, we need to eat our veggies. And once we grow up, research shows veggies may also make us happy. USDA’s Agricultural Research Service says that holds true for adults who consume the daily amount of vegetable servings recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Researchers at the Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center conducted the eight-week study. It divided healthy men and women between 18 and 65 years old into two groups. One group received an extra serving of vegetables a day and the other didn’t. All participants then completed a survey that measured their happiness.

Researcher Shanon Casperson says, “Results suggest that increasing the amount of vegetables you eat every day may benefit your mental health.”

