Research sponsored by the California Dairy Research Foundation is taking a more focused look at dairy manure. The project, Characterization of Dairy Manure in California, is incorporating a variety of different factors. Agronomy and Nutrient Management Farm Advisor, Nick Clark said the project is looking to provide answers to a variety of questions. Interest has been increasing globally in things like solid separation technology and plant macronutrient recovery.

“We recognized a gap in knowledge for California in trying to answer the question ‘do any of these technologies fit on existing facilities? And if so, under what conditions, and where would they best fit in the current management and infrastructure schemes?’” Clark explained. “So that’s why we’re trying to get more information about different aspects of manure as its being handled differently and in different points on a typical California dairy.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Research Project Takes Closer Look at Potential Value of Manure

