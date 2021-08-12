The 2021 Research Grant cycle from the Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF) is officially underway. OFRF will be accepting Letters of Intent through Friday, August 20 as the first part of the application process. A subset of applicants will then be invited to submit a full project proposal sometime in October, with full proposals being due in December. Farmers and ranchers, as well as early career researchers are all eligible to apply for the grant funding opportunity.

OFRF will provide funding support for projects up to $20,000. Projects will need to fall under one of the six focus areas for the grant program. Priority areas include soil health, weed, pest, and disease management, resilient cultivars, livestock and poultry, social science, and resilience. Projects are required to take place on certified organic land and involve producers in the project design and implementation. The grant program is open to applicants residing in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Research Grants Available from Organic Farming Research Foundation

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West