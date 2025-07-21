Republicans Call for Legal Workforce Solutions Amid Border Progress

A group of Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House is calling on the Trump administration and the broader GOP to shift their focus from border enforcement to addressing domestic immigration policy—particularly as it affects the agricultural labor force. These lawmakers say it’s time to move beyond enforcement-only approaches and push for solutions that ensure the availability and stability of the American workforce.

Republicans Urge Legal Fix for Ag Workforce

With illegal border crossings reportedly at near zero under President Trump’s administration, this emerging Republican coalition believes the longstanding justification for delaying immigration reform—namely, that the border was not secure—is no longer valid.

Chair of House Ag Committee: “That Excuse Is Gone”

Representative G.T. Thompson of Pennsylvania, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, underscored the urgency of the issue. He emphasized that the previously cited reason for inaction—the lack of border security—has now been addressed.

“The excuse we’ve had for not taking steps to pass measures ensuring certainty and availability of workforce has been that the border hasn’t been under control,” Thompson stated. “That excuse is gone.”

Tension with Trump’s Deportation Goals

Republican lawmakers advocating for immigration reform warn that inaction could have dire consequences. Without a stable and legal workforce—particularly in agriculture—the country could face food shortages and broader economic challenges.

However, their push for temporary legal status for workers and expanded work authorization potentially puts them at odds with the Trump administration’s ongoing focus on deportations of individuals who entered the country illegally. The internal tension within the Republican Party highlights a growing divide between hardline immigration stances and economic pragmatism, especially in labor-intensive sectors like farming.

Pressure Mounts as Ag Industry Seeks Labor Certainty

The call for reform reflects growing concerns from farmers and agricultural producers across the country who rely heavily on immigrant labor. As seasonal and long-term workforce availability remains uncertain, GOP lawmakers pushing for policy changes hope to find a legislative path forward that balances rule of law with economic necessity.

Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.