Report Warns Losing Glyphosate Could Reshape Farm Bill Costs and Policies

A recent report released by The Directions Group, formerly known as Aimpoint Research, outlines potential ripple effects across several key areas of U.S. agriculture policy if farmers lose access to glyphosate. According to the report, titled “Farm Bill Programs and the Role of Crop Protection Tools,” reduced availability of the herbicide could significantly affect costs, yields, and various titles of the farm bill.

The research, based on open-source data and economic modeling, suggests that losing glyphosate would create a challenging regulatory environment. Mark Purdy, Executive Vice President of Agri-Food at The Directions Group, noted that inconsistent state and federal pesticide regulations could make it difficult for farmers to effectively manage weeds and protect their crops. He emphasized that these challenges have broader policy consequences, potentially influencing future farm bill debates.

Economic impacts are also highlighted. Dave Juday, Executive Advisor to The Directions Group and lead economist for the report, said that rising production costs might force policymakers to reconsider spending on commodities, conservation, and nutrition programs. He warned that higher costs could push lawmakers to reduce budgets, affecting programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The analysis shows that food inflation might more than double compared to current forecasts. Additionally, farmers could face a $2.89 billion decrease in annual net farm income. Other potential outcomes include a $7.1 billion increase in nutrition program costs and a $2.946 billion rise in crop insurance expenses over the 2025-2029 Farm Bill period. Environmental impacts are also at stake, as CO2 emissions could increase by over 33 million tons annually, and past investments in cover cropping might be undermined.

For more details, the full report is available here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.