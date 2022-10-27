A new report shows a rise in the plant-based meat market. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Allied Market Research published a report on the plant-based meat market that found the rise in the vegetarian population & flexitarian diet and the ability of plant-based meat products to imitate animal-based meat products drive the growth of the global plant-based meat market. However, compared to animal meat, plant-based meat products may not contain essential omega 3 fatty acids, protein, and other nutrients. Also, some of the plant-based meat products are full of additives and highly processed which reduces their nutritional value. Also, owing to the high sodium content of plant-based meat, it can be harmful to people suffering from hypertension, diabetes, and other health disorders.

These aspects are anticipated to restrict the market growth. However, various initiatives by animal welfare organizations aimed at eliminating meat consumption, are estimated to have an increasing effect on the market. Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global plant-based meat market.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Report Shows Rise in Plant-Based Meat Market, Some Health Concerns

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.