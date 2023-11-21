Report Confirms Second Straight Year of Decline in Almond Acreage

In a recent report delivered by Land IQ to the Almond Board of California (ABC), it has been unveiled that California’s almond acreage faced a substantial drop for the second consecutive year. It marks the first back-to-back decline since at least 1995. Approximately 74,000 acres were lost in 2023, according to the comprehensive analysis.

Richard Waycott, ABC President and CEO, shed light on the findings, noting, “The latest Land IQ analysis points to a decrease in total acreage due to fewer new plantings and an increase in orchard removals.” Despite achieving a new record of 1.37 million bearing acres in 2023, reflective of plantings from 2020 or earlier, projections indicate a forthcoming decrease in bearing almond acreage by 2024.

The 2023 estimate encompasses 189,005 non-bearing acres that were planted in 2021, 2022, and 2023, along with 1,374,331 bearing acres planted in 2020 and earlier, totaling 1,563,336 acres. The analysis delves deeper into the age distribution of almond orchards, revealing that 12 percent are 1-3 years old, 47 percent range from 4 to 10 years old, 30 percent fall between 11 and 20 years old, 5 percent are between 21 and 25 years old, and another 5 percent are over 25 years old.

The estimates, drawn from various sources including agronomic and remote sensing knowledge, on-the-ground verification, customized image analysis, and artificial intelligence, boast an impressive accuracy rate of 98.8 percent for the 2023 standing acreage estimate. ABC’s ongoing collaboration with Land IQ, initiated in 2018, has yielded a comprehensive living map of California almonds. The partnership provides statistical transparency to industry stakeholders worldwide.

The comprehensive insight into California’s almond landscape underscores the significance of informed decision-making for farmers as they navigate the evolving trends and challenges within the industry. The data emphasizes the need for sustainable strategies and adaptability in almond cultivation in the years ahead.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West