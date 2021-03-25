Renewal Applications for CSP Being Extended

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will continue accepting renewal applications for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) through the end of the month. Those that have existing CSP contracts set to expire at the end of the year will have until April 7 to submit a renewal application. More than 90 million acres are enrolled in the CSP, making it the USDA’s largest working lands conservation program.

Contract holders can benefit from recent updates to the program by renewing their contracts for another five years and agreeing to implement additional conservation practices on their land. There are more than 11,000 contracts that are currently set to expire on December 31. Ag producers can earn payments through CSP by actively managing, maintaining, and expanding a variety of conservation activities on their land. Those interested in contract renewals or applying for CSP for the first time are encouraged to visit the CSP webpage or contact their local USDA service center.

Listen to the radio report below.

Renewal Applications for CSP Being Accepted Through March 31

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West