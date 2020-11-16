A milestone was recently hit for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production in California. CalBioGas West Visalia has successfully achieved its first RNG production and sales from its dairy farms in Tulare County. The project has been a joint venture between California Bioenergy, Chevron U.S.A., and local dairy farmers. Collaborators have been providing funding for digestor projects throughout areas of Kings, Tulare, and Kern counties.

The most recent development comes only a few months after the successful launch of the CalBioGas Kern project. Another similar project in Kings County is expected to come online early next year. The biomethane projects send dairy biogas to a centralized processing facility to be converted into RNG and used by local utilities. The RNG is sent to fueling stations across the state to be used as an alternative, renewable fuel for heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Listen to the radio report below.

Renewable Natural Gas Milestone Reached by CalBio

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West